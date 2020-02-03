Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda with launch of FARZ

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Underlining its commitment to promoting sustainability and recycling, Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, today, marked the official launch of FARZ, a state-of-the-art material recovery facility, MRF, situated in the National Industries Park in Jebel Ali.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, was the chief guest at the event.

One of the largest fully-automated MRFs in the region, FARZ is also the most advanced facility of its kind in the UAE.

Spanning an area of 45,322sq m, the MRF has the capacity to process 1,200 tonnes of municipal, as well as commercial and industrial waste per day – equivalent to nearly 13 percent of total waste generated daily in Dubai, with a recovery rate of 25 to 30 percent of waste.

It incorporates cutting-edge magnetic, optical, and ballistic separators and smart recovery technologies to segregate and reclaim valuables, such as ferrous and non-ferrous metals, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and High-Density Polyethylene, PE bags, Old Corrugated Cardboard, and wood from the C&I and source-segregated mixed waste that Imdaad collects daily from different parts of Dubai.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said, "The National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 underscores the importance of devising innovative solutions to divert 75 percent of municipal solid waste away from landfills.

In this context, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in partnership with public and private sector stakeholders, endeavours to embrace the circular economy and turn waste from a burden to a source of income in the UAE."

Hamdan Al-Shaer, Chairman, FARZ, stated, "With integrated smart technology, developed after carrying out numerous waste characterisation studies, FARZ will revitalise the UAE’s waste minimisation efforts. Our vision is to equip FARZ to close the recycling loop within the UAE and therefore, we are excited about what the future holds for the facility."

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO, Imdaad, said, "As an innovative and effective solution for recycling waste and helping reduce the amount of refuse that ends up in landfills, the facility forms a significant part of our initiatives to promote sustainability and environmental protection. We look forward to furthering our contributions to the country’s efforts to building clean, healthy and eco-friendly communities that will deliver substantial economic and environmental benefits to both residents and visitors."

In addition to recycling waste, FARZ will help reduce emissions caused by trucks that collect and carry waste to landfills.