IMF Affirms Adequacy Of Its Resources To Deal With COVID-19 Crisis

Thu 02nd April 2020

IMF affirms adequacy of its resources to deal with COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic is putting increasing strains on emerging market economies, but the International Monetary Fund, IMF, has sufficient resources to meet their needs for now, IMF officials said on Wednesday.

"The global lender is 'quite a bit away' from exhausting its $1 trillion in total lending capacity and is working to identify new sources of funding and liquidity for member countries," they told reporters during a conference call.

They also expressed confidence in the fund's adequacy to meet the needs of those countries.

