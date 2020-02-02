IMF becomes knowledge partner of Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, announced that the International Monetary Fund, IMF, would be the Global Knowledge Partner of the second edition of the event, which will take place on 16th and 17th February, 2020, at Madinat Jumeirah, to engage international leaders and gender experts to influence policies and foster partnerships to further the positive impact of women for a better future for all.

GWFD 2020 has been organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, DWE, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the board of Directors of DWE, stated, "This partnership reflects the longstanding commitment of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to fortify international cooperation with global organisations that offer specialist expertise in advancing women’s causes and socio-economic participation."

She added, "While several of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, 2030 overlap with objectives of the GWFD, particularly SDG 5 on Gender Equality, the forum aims to make significant headway related to SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals.

This SDG highlights the necessity of strengthening and revitalising global partnerships for sustainable development. Apart from facilitating the exchange of knowledge and international best practices, these partnerships will highlight the UAE’s successful gender-friendly initiatives, and amplify how it engages women on multiple levels."

Mona Al Marri stated that given the 2020 forum’s theme of "The Power of Influence" in areas such as government, economy, society and the future, the IMF offers the ideal context and expertise needed to set in motion the progress required for a more inclusive future.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of IMF, said, "Gender inequality remains widespread across countries and regions. IMF research shows that countries cannot fully prosper without tapping into all its talent. When we share knowledge, best practices and expertise at the GWFD 2020, we highlight the important role women can play in transforming entire economies across the globe. The economic empowerment of women is macro-critical in many countries. It promotes growth, stability, inclusion, economic resilience, and reduces poverty."