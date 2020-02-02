UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Becomes Knowledge Partner Of Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 07:45 PM

IMF becomes knowledge partner of Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, announced that the International Monetary Fund, IMF, would be the Global Knowledge Partner of the second edition of the event, which will take place on 16th and 17th February, 2020, at Madinat Jumeirah, to engage international leaders and gender experts to influence policies and foster partnerships to further the positive impact of women for a better future for all.

GWFD 2020 has been organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, DWE, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the board of Directors of DWE, stated, "This partnership reflects the longstanding commitment of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to fortify international cooperation with global organisations that offer specialist expertise in advancing women’s causes and socio-economic participation."

She added, "While several of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, 2030 overlap with objectives of the GWFD, particularly SDG 5 on Gender Equality, the forum aims to make significant headway related to SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals.

This SDG highlights the necessity of strengthening and revitalising global partnerships for sustainable development. Apart from facilitating the exchange of knowledge and international best practices, these partnerships will highlight the UAE’s successful gender-friendly initiatives, and amplify how it engages women on multiple levels."

Mona Al Marri stated that given the 2020 forum’s theme of "The Power of Influence" in areas such as government, economy, society and the future, the IMF offers the ideal context and expertise needed to set in motion the progress required for a more inclusive future.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of IMF, said, "Gender inequality remains widespread across countries and regions. IMF research shows that countries cannot fully prosper without tapping into all its talent. When we share knowledge, best practices and expertise at the GWFD 2020, we highlight the important role women can play in transforming entire economies across the globe. The economic empowerment of women is macro-critical in many countries. It promotes growth, stability, inclusion, economic resilience, and reduces poverty."

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister United Nations Exchange UAE Dubai Wife Rashid Progress Sudanese Pound February Women 2020 Event All From Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

16 minutes ago

Mauritanian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

31 minutes ago

Mauritanian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

31 minutes ago

Mauritanian President visits The Founder&#039;s Me ..

31 minutes ago

Mauritanian President visits The Founder&#039;s Me ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.