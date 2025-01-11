IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will forecast steady global growth and continuing disinflation when it releases an updated World Economic Outlook on Jan. 17, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Friday.

According to Reuters, Georgieva said the US economy was doing "quite a bit better" than expected, although there was high uncertainty around the trade policies of the administration of President-elect Donald Trump that was adding to headwinds facing the global economy and driving long-term interest rates higher.