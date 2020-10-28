UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Regional Economic Outlook Outlines Opportunities For Regional Economic Recovery In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

IMF Regional Economic Outlook outlines opportunities for regional economic recovery in 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, co-hosted the virtual launch of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, October 2020 Regional Economic Outlook, REO, report for the middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, MENAP.

The report shows that countries in the Middle East and North Africa region responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with swift and stringent measures to mitigate its spread and impact. Whilst there are small signs of recovery, global and regional recovery will take time. During the remainder of 2020, the report highlights the importance of continuing to strengthen health systems and cushion income losses.

The outlook for 2021 identifies that most countries in the region are projected to see growth, albeit subdued.

The IMF report indicates that in the near future governments and policymakers need to continue to act decisively to secure jobs, provide liquidity to businesses and households, and protect the less well off. As the immediate recovery takes hold, the region will need to continue strengthening inclusion and addressing pressing vulnerabilities. Alongside providing favourable business environments and nurturing private investments, all of these actions will lay the groundwork for recovery to rebuild stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economies.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority, said, "Partnering with the International Monetary Fund for the launch of their bi-annual regional economic outlook remains important to DIFC because it always provides useful recommendations for supporting future economic growth. In times such as these, it is even more important to collaborate with partners to gain insights. I am sure policymakers and businesses across the region will use the report to help boost their resilience, navigate beyond the pandemic and maximise opportunities for medium to long term growth."

Jihad Azour, Director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, said, "As countries continue to contain the pandemic’s toll, policymakers must increasingly turn their attention to planning and financing the recovery ahead, with a renewed focus on building greener, more inclusive, and more resilient economies."

The IMF Regional Economic Outlook report details trends and developments across countries of the MENAP and the Caucasus and Central Asia, CCA. The report’s findings and indicators are widely used as a benchmark for future economic projections and set the tone for growth, trade and investment. The full report can be accessed

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan IMF Business Dubai Reo Middle East October 2020 All Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

14 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

21 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

48 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.