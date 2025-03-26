Open Menu

IMI Media Academy Equips Future Media Leaders With Cutting-edge Skills In AI & Technology

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 12:32 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – In just six months from launch, IMI Media academy has empowered 145 media and executive leaders and professionals from the UAE and across the region, equipping them with cutting-edge skills essential for driving innovation in an increasingly tech-driven media environment.

From government institutions to private sector organisations, the Academy has quickly established itself as a go-to hub for aspiring and established professionals seeking to sharpen their skills in storytelling, presenting, and content production — and prepare for a future shaped by accelerating technological change.

In under six months, IMI Media Academy delivered immersive, tech-enabled training to more than 50 executives and leaders from prestigious organisations such as the UAE Media Council, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, Vodafone Egypt, and other influential public and private sector entities.

Simultaneously, 95 emerging talents completed the Academy’s Young Leadership Programme, including participants from the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation across three cohorts and students from the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation— showcasing the Academy’s commitment to empowering young talent in collaboration with leading educational and cultural institutions across the region.

Faisal bin Huraiz, Director of IMI Media Academy, commented: “In a media landscape increasingly shaped by technology and AI, it is essential to equip future leaders not only to adapt, but to innovate.

Our advanced and immersive training programmes combine practical, hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology and expert mentorship, ensuring participants are ready to lead, evolve, and thrive in a rapidly changing industry.”

The Academy’s future-focused training model integrates AI-powered learning, multilingual instruction, and rapid skill development, delivered by renowned international experts to accelerate professional growth across key disciplines including strategic communications, crisis management, digital storytelling, and AI-enhanced media production.

Bin Huraiz added: “To future-proof the media industry, leaders must embrace AI and technological innovation. Our graduates are not just prepared for today’s media challenges — they are shaping tomorrow’s media breakthroughs.”

IMI Media Academy also offers each participant a tailored learning journey, from initial assessments and customised learning paths to advanced post-training support, ensuring long-term impact and alignment with global best practices.

With ambitions to become a global centre for media leadership and specialised training, IMI Media Academy continues to set new standards, empowering the next generation of media professionals to navigate and shape the future of a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.

