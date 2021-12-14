IMKAN Properties officially opens Sheikha Fatima Park, Abu Dhabi’s first urban park

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) IMKAN Properties have announced the official opening of a premium urban park in the capital Abu Dhabi. Nestled within Khalidiya District along Al Bateen Street, Sheikha Fatima Park is just minutes away from the famous Corniche in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Historically known as 'Khalidiyah Ladies Park', the 46,000 sqm plot has been redeveloped into a vibrant space re-imagined for the community. Retaining its legacy, and a tribute to the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima Park will be a place of permanent discovery where families come together to explore the different environments within the park and engage in an active healthy lifestyle.

Highlighting IMKAN’s priorities, Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of IMKAN, said, "At IMKAN, our Primary aim is to enrich the lives of city dwellers by providing creatively-designed spaces, which also enhance the surrounding environment. Sheikha Fatima Park is a reflection of our ability to think innovatively as we try to protect nature and promote community well-being in line with our vision to make meaningful contribution to the development of the local community."

Al Dhaheri reiterated IMKAN's commitment to actively supporting the UAE’s public and private sectors through supporting home-grown brands that embrace the finest local concepts. "In implementing special projects such as Sheikha Fatima Park, which has created a model for an ideal public-private partnership, we continually seek to exceed the aspiration of the local population," he said.

"IMKAN’s creative vision has helped it promote entrepreneurship, adopt new business concepts and implement unique ideas and facilities that best serve societal needs and promote sustainable living in Abu Dhabi," he added.

Sheikha Fatima Park is split into three experiential areas: a Discovery Zone, an Adventure Zone and an Experience Zone. Activities within the park will centre around the wellbeing of the community with a year-round Calendar of wellness and fitness events, family-friendly interactive activations, a pet zone, and a retail space featuring boutique shops and food and beverage pop-ups.

Sheikha Fatima Park will host a series of fitness events including gymnastic, calisthenics and yoga. Bringing all corners of the community together in its vibrant outdoor space, it will also host a number of celebrations in the park throughout the year to mark significant events across multiple cultures such as the National Day, Christmas, Diwali, Halloween, New Year’s Eve and more.

Furthermore, a series of engaging speaker events will take place on the lawn area once a month, offering the chance to refresh the community’s knowledge and understanding of core topics such as Women Empowerment, Neighbourhood Memories and Preparing for The Next 50 Years.

Additionally, in collaboration with different home-grown arts and design centres, Sheikha Fatima Park will be home to a semi-permanent outdoor art exhibition showcasing works from a vast network of Emirati, regional and international talents in the park’s beautiful, natural environment.

Sheikha Fatima Park will be one of the first locations in Abu Dhabi that has a dedicated area catering to dogs and their owners.

Welcoming pet lovers from across the city with its 800m2 Pet Zone, the space will feature pet-themed adventures including games and obstacle courses for an ultimate family outdoor experience. In addition, a series of dedicated free-of-charge pet activations year round.