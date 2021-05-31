Imperial College London designated centre of excellence by International Diabetes Federation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Mubadala Health’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) has been approved as a Centre of Excellence by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). The Centre joins a prestigious global network of diabetes institutions recognised for their efforts to initiate, coordinate, facilitate and conduct holistic diabetes services and multidisciplinary education in diabetes and related chronic diseases.

Dr Alya Al Mazrouei, Acting Executive Director of Mubadala Health’s ICLDC, said: "It is an honour to be designated a Centre of Excellence by such a highly respected organisation as the International Diabetes Federation. We are particularly looking forward to providing a UAE and regional perspective on diabetes care and research, as well as playing our part in informing best-practice policies."

The IDF is an umbrella organisation of over 240 national diabetes associations in 168 countries and territories. It is responsible for many initiatives that inform and guide the treatment of diabetes globally, from its research initiatives and publication of the IDF Diabetes Atlas containing invaluable statistics and demographics on diabetes prevalence, to educational programmes and advocacy activities on behalf of people with diabetes.

ICLDC is one of only six institutions (clinical/research institutes) in the MENA region to be named an IDF Centre of Excellence.

To be considered for designation as an IDF Centre of Excellence, healthcare providers need to meet numerous standards. These include being operational for at least 15 years; possessing state-of-the-art infrastructure providing diabetes care services and education; contributing to diabetes research; and having a multidisciplinary team of health professionals actively involved in diabetes care, prevention and advocacy.

Dr Al Mazrouei adds: "The opportunities for knowledge sharing arising from our collaboration with the IDF and fellow Centres of Excellence globally will allow ICLDC to enhance our work in our four key focus areas, namely diabetes treatment, research, training, and public health awareness."

The President-Elect of the International Diabetes Federation, Professor Akhtar Hussain, emphasises: "IDF is committed to supporting the development of health professionals so they are equipped to deliver high quality care to people with diabetes and those at risk of developing the condition. Our Centres of Excellence programme aims to build an international collaborative network of clinical and research institutes to support IDF's mission of promoting diabetes care and prevention worldwide. We are delighted to welcome Mubadala Health’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and look forward to further expansion of our network in the MENA region, one of the hardest hit by the impact of diabetes."