UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imperial College London Designated Centre Of Excellence By International Diabetes Federation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Imperial College London designated centre of excellence by International Diabetes Federation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Mubadala Health’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) has been approved as a Centre of Excellence by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). The Centre joins a prestigious global network of diabetes institutions recognised for their efforts to initiate, coordinate, facilitate and conduct holistic diabetes services and multidisciplinary education in diabetes and related chronic diseases.

Dr Alya Al Mazrouei, Acting Executive Director of Mubadala Health’s ICLDC, said: "It is an honour to be designated a Centre of Excellence by such a highly respected organisation as the International Diabetes Federation. We are particularly looking forward to providing a UAE and regional perspective on diabetes care and research, as well as playing our part in informing best-practice policies."

The IDF is an umbrella organisation of over 240 national diabetes associations in 168 countries and territories. It is responsible for many initiatives that inform and guide the treatment of diabetes globally, from its research initiatives and publication of the IDF Diabetes Atlas containing invaluable statistics and demographics on diabetes prevalence, to educational programmes and advocacy activities on behalf of people with diabetes.

ICLDC is one of only six institutions (clinical/research institutes) in the MENA region to be named an IDF Centre of Excellence.

To be considered for designation as an IDF Centre of Excellence, healthcare providers need to meet numerous standards. These include being operational for at least 15 years; possessing state-of-the-art infrastructure providing diabetes care services and education; contributing to diabetes research; and having a multidisciplinary team of health professionals actively involved in diabetes care, prevention and advocacy.

Dr Al Mazrouei adds: "The opportunities for knowledge sharing arising from our collaboration with the IDF and fellow Centres of Excellence globally will allow ICLDC to enhance our work in our four key focus areas, namely diabetes treatment, research, training, and public health awareness."

The President-Elect of the International Diabetes Federation, Professor Akhtar Hussain, emphasises: "IDF is committed to supporting the development of health professionals so they are equipped to deliver high quality care to people with diabetes and those at risk of developing the condition. Our Centres of Excellence programme aims to build an international collaborative network of clinical and research institutes to support IDF's mission of promoting diabetes care and prevention worldwide. We are delighted to welcome Mubadala Health’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and look forward to further expansion of our network in the MENA region, one of the hardest hit by the impact of diabetes."

Related Topics

Education UAE London Guide From

Recent Stories

MoHAP urges smokers to quit to avoid more serious ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Supreme Committee for Ur ..

3 hours ago

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

3 hours ago

NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss pr ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.