Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes care

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of the M42 group, has signed two agreements to advance diabetes care, highlighting its commitment to patient empowerment and personalised and precision medicine.

The agreements were signed during Arab Health, which is currently taking place in Dubai.

The first agreement is with healthcare technology solutions provider Medtronic. ICLDC currently cares for over 1,000 patients in Abu Dhabi that are on Medtronic's CareLink™ platform. Under the new agreement, it will migrate to Medtronic's advanced CareConnect and GALAXY platforms, which offer multiple additional features.

CareConnect offers a user-friendly digital interface, designed as a more patient-centric alternative to the data-intensive CareLink™ dashboard. With customisable notifications, caregivers can stay promptly informed of critical events, such as abnormal glucose levels or device malfunctions.

As an integrated remote patient monitoring system, CareConnect streamlines the patient care pathway by enhancing follow-up care and reducing the need for in-person clinical visits.

By leveraging clinical insights alongside patient data, the platform prioritises cases based on urgency, ensuring timely interventions when additional care is needed. Physicians can manage patients remotely through a tailored communications channel, while patients benefit from access to consistent care and comprehensive remote monitoring.

As part of the agreement, ICLDC will also adopt Medtronic's innovative GALAXY platform. GALAXY provides tailored reporting and insights, enabling clinicians to focus on specific patient needs and broader operational goals.

It allows clinicians, researchers and the organisation to see aggregated patient data, providing a comprehensive view of patient health and facilitating strategic improvements in outcomes.

To address the challenges of managing diverse technological solutions, ICLDC is also collaborating with an innovative healthcare platform, Karaz, to streamline data integration. Currently, caregivers often need to check multiple software platforms to access data from various insulin and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices.

The Karaz platform will consolidate patient data into a single dashboard, simplifying caregivers' workflow and improving efficiency.

Dr. Mai Al Jaber, CEO of Outpatient Care at M42, said, "Today marks a transformative milestone in our relentless pursuit to revolutionise diabetes care. Imperial College London Diabetes Centre's partnership with Medtronic reinforces our battle against diabetes by empowering patients. It also empowers our caregivers to look at the bigger picture, identify patients with certain risk factors, and apply therapies aligned with published guidelines in a risk-stratified manner.

"Through the use of Medtronic's advanced CareConnect and Galaxy platforms, combined with our partnership with Karaz, we're establishing a new benchmark for proactive, personalised patient care. We're not merely adopting technology; we're leading its integration to give individuals with diabetes more control, effortless health management, and better health outcomes. This marks a crucial milestone in reshaping diabetes care, both locally and globally."