'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Imperial Emperor staked his case for a spot in the Dubai World Cup (G1) with an emphatic victory in the Al Maktoum Classic (G2) on Super Saturday, 1st March, at Meydan Racecourse.

The result was a triumph for trainer Bhupat Seemar, who now has three live contenders for the big race.

Jockey Tadhg O’Shea was able to secure a spot to the outside of the leaders and was in the perfect position from which to strike in the straight, leading off the final turn and storming home by eight and a half lengths from stablemate Artorius and Korean raider Global Hit, who ran a superb race from the front.

“This a dream come true. I can’t believe we’re in the Dubai World Cup!,” O’Shea said.

He added, “This horse is on the up. I’ve only thrown my leg over him three times and I’ve won all three. That was probably a career best for him. It was a true run race and there was no hiding place out there. He’s very, very genuine.”

The “Super Saturday” serves as a qualifier for the upcoming Dubai World Cup night scheduled for 5th April.