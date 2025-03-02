Open Menu

'Imperial Emperor' Wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 02:15 PM

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Imperial Emperor staked his case for a spot in the Dubai World Cup (G1) with an emphatic victory in the Al Maktoum Classic (G2) on Super Saturday, 1st March, at Meydan Racecourse.

The result was a triumph for trainer Bhupat Seemar, who now has three live contenders for the big race.

Jockey Tadhg O’Shea was able to secure a spot to the outside of the leaders and was in the perfect position from which to strike in the straight, leading off the final turn and storming home by eight and a half lengths from stablemate Artorius and Korean raider Global Hit, who ran a superb race from the front.

“This a dream come true. I can’t believe we’re in the Dubai World Cup!,” O’Shea said.

He added, “This horse is on the up. I’ve only thrown my leg over him three times and I’ve won all three. That was probably a career best for him. It was a true run race and there was no hiding place out there. He’s very, very genuine.”

The “Super Saturday” serves as a qualifier for the upcoming Dubai World Cup night scheduled for 5th April.

Related Topics

World Dubai March April All From Best Race

Recent Stories

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

35 seconds ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

13 hours ago
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

15 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

16 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

16 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

16 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

17 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East