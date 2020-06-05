Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) The Import Unit Value Index of Abu Dhabi decreased by 24.7 percent from 138.5 pct in the first quarter of 2019 to 104.3 pct in the comparable period of 2020, according to the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

Only food and beverages imports increased 2 pct from 97.9 pct in Q1 2019 to 99.

9 pct in the same period this year, SCAD said, while all other imports, including industrial supplies; fuels & lubricants; capital goods; transport equipment, and parts and accessories thereof; as well as consumer goods declined during the reference period.

In the meantime, the figures showed the Export Unit Value Index increased by 5.2 pct from 76.3 pct in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 80.2 pct in the first quarter of 2020.