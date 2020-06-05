UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imports Of Abu Dhabi Down 24.7 Pct In Q1-2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) The Import Unit Value Index of Abu Dhabi decreased by 24.7 percent from 138.5 pct in the first quarter of 2019 to 104.3 pct in the comparable period of 2020, according to the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

Only food and beverages imports increased 2 pct from 97.9 pct in Q1 2019 to 99.

9 pct in the same period this year, SCAD said, while all other imports, including industrial supplies; fuels & lubricants; capital goods; transport equipment, and parts and accessories thereof; as well as consumer goods declined during the reference period.

In the meantime, the figures showed the Export Unit Value Index increased by 5.2 pct from 76.3 pct in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 80.2 pct in the first quarter of 2020.

Related Topics

Import Abu Dhabi Same 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

1 minute ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

1 hour ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

3 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.