UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improving Open Data Access In UAE Is Key To Startup Success: Dubai Chamber

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:45 PM

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startup success: Dubai Chamber

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) Improving access to Open Data in the UAE would give startups in the country the knowledge and tools they need to validate their business ideas and enhance their competitive edge, according to a new whitepaper released by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The whitepaper, entitled 'Validating a Startup Business Idea' and published in collaboration with global strategy consulting firm Roland Berger, highlights the importance of market research and due diligence for startups to ensure the viability of their offerings and enhance their competitive edge, a Dubai Chamber press release reported.

Market validation was identified as one of the most commonly faced challenges by startups in the UAE. Often the case, startups in the country launch a business before determining whether their products or services serve a market need. The findings showed that 27 percent of difficulties faced by UAE startups resulted from a lack of a market need, while 46 percent of surveyed entrepreneurs noted that the availability of industry and market data remains a key obstacle to their success.

The whitepaper reported a direct correlation between a country’s position on the World Bank’s Open Data Index and their position on the organisation’s Ease of Doing Business Index, with the findings reflecting a country’s "start-up friendliness."

The paper referenced a Deloitte Analytics whitepaper that indicated that 49 countries now have more than 220 official or unofficial open data websites that provide downloadable public datasets at a national, local, city and district level, with the list led by the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

The whitepaper encouraged private companies and government entities to share a wider number of datasets at a more granular level, enable education and training for startups on the utilisation of data and facilitate partnerships between start-ups and government agencies, corporates and other institutions to reach potential customers for product testing.

Global best practices and case studies have shown that startups in developed markets are not only relying on available data for market validation but have government data as part of their core business model. A key criterion for investors in evaluating the potential of a startup is the size of the market or scale of the problem that it aims to address, a fact that demonstrates the importance for startups to fully understand how to estimate the relevant market size and its underlying growth drivers.

Validating a startup business idea is the third whitepaper conducted by Dubai Chamber as part of Dubai Startup Hub’s Entrepreneurship Advocacy series examining key issues faced by the UAE’s startup community, including banking and funding challenges.

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform to connect startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

Related Topics

World Bank Business Education Canada UAE Dubai United Kingdom United States Chamber Hub 2016 Market Commerce From Government Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

2 hours ago

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 10, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.