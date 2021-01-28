Improving quality of digital life is key to reinforcing community’s quality of life: Hessa Buhumaid

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, stated that improving the quality of digital life is the key to reinforce the community’s quality of life and protect its members from the challenges posed by the digital world, as well as promote the best behaviour that ensures safety and enables the community to benefit from the many opportunities offered by the digital world.

She made this statement during her participation in a virtual discussion session, entitled, "Advancing Digital Content Safety," which is part of the activities of the World Economic Forum (Davos Agenda 2021), organised under the theme, "The Great Reset."

The discussion, which emphasised the role of governments in protecting individuals around the world and the necessity of cooperating with the private sector to serve the community and create safe digital content, was attended by Maurice Levy, Chairman of the Supervisory board of Publicis Groupe, and Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO of Plan International, moderated by journalist Karen Tso from CNBC International.

Government efforts to protect digital infrastructure Buhumaid pointed out that the UAE Government believes in the importance of encouraging cooperation and international partnerships with other governments, most notably amidst the repercussions of the challenges experienced in 2020 resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which increased the world’s dependency on the digital world and encouraged remote learning and teleworking, which required greater cybersecurity to protect and develop communities.

"The UAE is keen to ensure the quality of digital life by launching initiatives that keep pace with the developments and changes taking place in digital work, drafting advanced and innovative laws and legislation aimed at protecting the rights of individuals, and establishing technical standards and tools to respond to related challenges and protect digital services," Buhumaid said.

The UAE issued a cybercrime law in 2006, which was amended in 2012 to keep pace with the changes to the digital world, she added, noting that in 2008, the Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT) was created to respond to computer-related emergencies.

Buhumaid addressed the "National Policy for Quality of Digital Life," which was recently launched by the UAE and is a key initiative of the National Council for Quality of Digital Life, headed by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.