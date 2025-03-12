Imtiaz Developments Contributes AED50 Million To Support Fathers’ Endowment Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Imtiaz Developments contributed AED50 million to endowment building in Dubai in support of the Fathers' Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.
Imtiaz Developments Contribution would be towards an endowment building within the education complex operated by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in Dubai Academic City.
Revenues from the endowment building will support the campaign goals of improving healthcare in underserved communities. This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, expanding capacity, and upgrading operating rooms. These investments will create sustainable opportunities to enhance the quality of life for those in need.
Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, stated, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has exemplified that true leadership is about creating opportunities and transforming lives. His vision for a resilient and thriving society inspires us at Imtiaz Developments to actively contribute to his mission. This endowment is a tribute to his unwavering dedication to fostering progress, stability, and a brighter future for all."
Imtiaz stressed that the pledge reflects Imtiaz Developments' deep-rooted commitment to corporate social responsibility, extending beyond real estate development to create enduring social value.
By contributing to this endowment, the company reaffirms its dedication to empowering communities and strengthening philanthropy's role in shaping a better future.
The Fathers' Endowment campaign, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, honours fathers by allowing donations in their name. It promotes values of honouring parents, compassion, and social solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's philanthropic standing through a sustainable healthcare endowment for the less fortunate.
The campaign also aims to further establish the noble values for which the UAE is known, including generosity and global humanitarian solidarity, while promoting the concept of endowments and engaging the community to be part of the campaign's effort to provide sustainable healthcare to millions of people.
The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
