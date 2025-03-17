Open Menu

Imtiaz Developments Rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell To Mark AED50 Million Contribution To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 03:31 PM

Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contribution to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Imtiaz Developments Developers rang the market opening bell to mark its support of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, as well as representatives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), organisers of the campaign.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund that provides treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Imtiaz Developments had announced plans to develop an AED50 million endowment building in Dubai, in support of the campaign. Revenues from the endowment building will support the campaign and its goals of improving healthcare in underserved communities.

This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, expanding capacity, and upgrading operating rooms. These investments will create sustainable opportunities to enhance the quality of life for those in need.

Operating under the MBRGI, the Fathers' Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work. It also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, and further establishes the concept of charitable endowments.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Rashid Dubai Financial Market Market From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

3 minutes ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

3 minutes ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Ge ..

Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May

4 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

4 minutes ago
 Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal governme ..

Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government

4 minutes ago
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul ..

MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General

4 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

5 minutes ago
 Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to ..

Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..

5 minutes ago
 Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividen ..

Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividend

5 minutes ago

DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution holds workshop o ..

National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East