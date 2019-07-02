(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a message from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, dealing with ways of consolidating bilateral ties.

The message also tackled an array of the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.

President el-Sisi thanked the UAE and its people for their support and solidarity with the Egyptian government in its efforts to maintain security and stability.