In A Note To Khalifa, El-Sisi's Thanks UAE For Supporting Egypt's Efforts To Maintain Security And Stability

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:15 PM

In a note to Khalifa, el-Sisi's thanks UAE for supporting Egypt's efforts to maintain security and stability

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a message from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, dealing with ways of consolidating bilateral ties.

The message also tackled an array of the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.

President el-Sisi thanked the UAE and its people for their support and solidarity with the Egyptian government in its efforts to maintain security and stability.

