In A Virtual Meeting, Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Checks On Progress Of The National Sterilisation Programme

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:15 AM

In a virtual meeting, Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on progress of the National Sterilisation Programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th May 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, held a virtual meeting with a number of officials from the municipalities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, the Integrated Transport Centre, and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed was briefed on the developments of the National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi, as well as the efforts of all entities involved, and the progress of sterilisation campaigns taking place at all residential, industrial, and workers’ accommodation areas across Abu Dhabi emirate.

Sheikh Khalid praised the work of teams working day and night to protect the health and safety of all members of the community.

