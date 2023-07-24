In cooperation with Presight, Maldives Police Service inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Public Safety

MALÉ, Maldives, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) Maldives Police Service has inaugurated “Centre of Excellence for Public Safety”, which serves as a showcase of technological advancements in the field of law enforcement and public safety in the Maldives.

An integral part of the technical aspect of the “Centre of Excellence for Public Safety” is powered by Presight, a big data analytics company, based in the UAE.

As the need for adapting to rapid advancements in technology and digitisation in providing an effective and efficient service to the nation became apparent, the Maldives Police Service initiated plans to advance its capabilities and capacity in those aspects.

The Centre of Excellence for Public Safety bears testament to the success in developing the Maldives Police Service’s competency in addressing this requirement and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) was officially opened by the Police Commissioner, Mohamed Hameed, and Chief Guest, Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE.

The platform incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, to proactively identify the potential harm to society, thereby effectively ensuring public safety. This includes customised annotations to incorporate our language into machine learning aspects, the use of analytical tools to identify potential security risks, enhance investigative capabilities and tackle challenges presented by cyber threats, in real-time, to ensure the risks and threats to society is negated.

“Our ultimate objective through these endeavours is to make our country one of the safest and most secure nations in the world. We understand that these aspirations can only be achieved by placing the welfare of our citizens at the forefront of our efforts. In light of this, embracing technological advancements is not merely a strategic choice; rather, it is a responsibility we owe to you, the public we serve,” Commissioner Hameed said.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti stated, “Based on the great relationship between Maldives and UAE, this CoE for public safety comes as a great symbol of such a relationship. It will not only serve as an enabler for safety and security, but it will also accelerate various social and economic aspects. With the advanced cutting-edge technologies, it covers, this CoE will be the seed to drive innovation and improve digital transformation across various sectors.”

Maldives Police Service conveyed its sincere gratitude to the UAE Government and Presight, for their immense support and guidance provided through this endeavour and look forwards to numerous successful collaborations in the future as well.

