In His Capacity As Ruler Of Abu Dhabi, UAE President Issues Law Reorganising General Administration Of Abu Dhabi Customs
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law reorganising the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs.
Under the law, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, which operates under the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, holds an independent legal personality and is responsible for proposing general policies and strategic plans for customs affairs in the emirate, facilitating the flow of trade, ensuring compliance with customs regulations, and supporting the protection of society from unlawful practices.
The administration is also responsible for managing and operating customs offices in the emirate, implementing customs policy, proposing the establishment or closure of customs offices, and coordinating with relevant authorities to restrict, prohibit and regulate the import, export and transit of certain goods.
Further, the administration’s key roles and responsibilities include inspecting and valuing authorised goods, collecting customs duties, taxes and other applicable fees, and overseeing free zones, free markets and customs warehouses, as per applicable regulations.
The administration’s roles and responsibilities also include coordinating and organising all processes related to facilitating the movement of goods and the logistics chain across all customs ports and free zones in the emirate, regulating customs clearance by issuing the necessary permits and instructions, and monitoring the activities of customs brokers.
As part of its efforts to combat smuggling and customs-related crimes, the administration, in coordination with relevant authorities, investigates, detects, and combats customs violations and smuggling offences. It enforces the necessary legal measures against violators.
The administration also manages conciliation settlements, the sale of seized, abandoned, and confiscated goods, and the implementation of customs exemptions.
