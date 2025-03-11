Open Menu

In His Capacity As Ruler Of Abu Dhabi, UAE President Issues Law Reorganising General Administration Of Abu Dhabi Customs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law reorganising the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs.

Under the law, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, which operates under the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, holds an independent legal personality and is responsible for proposing general policies and strategic plans for customs affairs in the emirate, facilitating the flow of trade, ensuring compliance with customs regulations, and supporting the protection of society from unlawful practices.

The administration is also responsible for managing and operating customs offices in the emirate, implementing customs policy, proposing the establishment or closure of customs offices, and coordinating with relevant authorities to restrict, prohibit and regulate the import, export and transit of certain goods.

Further, the administration’s key roles and responsibilities include inspecting and valuing authorised goods, collecting customs duties, taxes and other applicable fees, and overseeing free zones, free markets and customs warehouses, as per applicable regulations.

The administration’s roles and responsibilities also include coordinating and organising all processes related to facilitating the movement of goods and the logistics chain across all customs ports and free zones in the emirate, regulating customs clearance by issuing the necessary permits and instructions, and monitoring the activities of customs brokers.

As part of its efforts to combat smuggling and customs-related crimes, the administration, in coordination with relevant authorities, investigates, detects, and combats customs violations and smuggling offences. It enforces the necessary legal measures against violators.

The administration also manages conciliation settlements, the sale of seized, abandoned, and confiscated goods, and the implementation of customs exemptions.

Related Topics

Import Abu Dhabi Sale Market All From

Recent Stories

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

11 seconds ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

15 minutes ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

45 minutes ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

4 hours ago
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

11 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East