Open Menu

In His Capacity As Ruler Of Abu Dhabi, UAE President Issues Emiri Decree Appointing Chairperson Of Abu Dhabi Media Office

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 10:45 PM

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appointing Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing Maryam Eid AlMheiri as Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office, with the rank of Department Chairman.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Media

Recent Stories

ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy effic ..

ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade

3 minutes ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..

3 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomo ..

Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM

33 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

33 minutes ago
 OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

3 hours ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

4 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

5 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

5 hours ago
 ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

6 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East