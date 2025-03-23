- Home
In His Capacity As Ruler Of Abu Dhabi, UAE President Issues Emiri Decree Appointing Chairperson Of Abu Dhabi Media Office
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing Maryam Eid AlMheiri as Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office, with the rank of Department Chairman.
