KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has started providing urgent humanitarian aid during the Holy Month of Ramadan to thousands of families in Khartoum, West Darfur, North Kordofan, Kassala, River Nile and Gezira and Northern.

The gesture has been implemented on the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Honorary Chairperson of the ERC and the ''Mother of the Nation''.

Sheikha Fatima instructed the ERC to quickly deliver aid to provide the fasting people with the necessary Ramadan materials and supplies, and to pay special attention to families affected by the current health conditions, and to enhance their ability to address the humanitarian, social and economic challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ERC announced that it had immediately begun implementing the directives of Sheikha Fatima and operated an air bridge with three planes that arrived at Khartoum International Airport, successively carrying hundreds of tonnes of necessary foodstuffs.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, hailed Sheikha Fatima's humanitarian stance, and said, "Sheikha Fatima is a symbol of unlimited humanitarian giving not only at the UAE level, but has also become a role model and milestone in the journey of humanitarian work regionally and internationally.

"

He also emphasised her pioneering role in adopting significant humanitarian issues, especially in the field of strengthening the capacity of women and children who are victims of wars, conflicts, disasters and crises.

He said, "The ERC is working in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum and local partners in Sudan to immediately deliver aid to the eligible people in different states, to improve the food supply during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and meeting the aspirations of the beneficiaries in obtaining their basic needs."

An ample share of the aid will be allocated to women, children and vulnerable groups, who are the most affected in these circumstances, he added.

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, emphasised that Sheikha Fatima's humanitarian and development initiatives in Sudan enhance the capabilities of the underprivileged, improve their humanitarian living conditions, and contribute to providing them with better living conditions.

He added that Sheikha Fatima is used to launching such kind of qualitative initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan, pointing out that the UAE Embassy has developed a plan that fulfils the goals of the initiative by expanding the umbrella of its beneficiaries in seven Sudanese states.