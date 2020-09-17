UrduPoint.com
In Preparation For Next Fifty Years, UAE Implements Decisions Aimed At Advancing Health Sector

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

In preparation for next fifty years, UAE implements decisions aimed at advancing health sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Since the start of 2020, the UAE has implemented a series of decisions aimed at advancing its health sector, in preparation for the next fifty years.

These decisions, which will establish a clear roadmap for advancing this vital sector, are in line with the UAE Vision 2071.

The construction of the National Centre to Regulate Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is the last of these decisions and initiatives, which will be highlighted by the Emirates news Agency, WAM, in this report.

During a meeting on 6th January, 2020, the UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Centre for Health Research, as well as a draft resolution related to the Supreme Medical Liability Committee. Under the same framework, the UAE Cabinet also approved the establishment of the National Cancer Registry.

On 3rd May, 2020, the UAE Cabinet approved the creation of a working team to study the national medical and pharmaceutical industries portfolio, to generate investment opportunities in the medical industry sector with an emphasis on priority products.

The pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries are strategic industrial sectors with over 70 factories operating in the country, achieving a total annual growth of 6 percent over the past five years, while growth in exports amounted to around 4 percent during the same period.

In September 2020, the UAE Cabinet approved the National Policy on Vaccinations, which is a multi-sector national platform for countering communicable diseases and reducing their implications on individuals and the community.

The policy, along with its objectives and pillars, will support the country’s health system and the development of related services, by involving the non-governmental sector and the community in developing a health system that protects society from communicable diseases.

The policy will also strengthen the country’s regional and international stature in the healthcare sector and reinforce its competitiveness in the healthcare quality index.

The National Centre to Regulate Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation will be managed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and will regulate and coordinate transplant operations in the country.

The centre’s establishment will support the country’s advancement in the medical sector and unify the national efforts related to human organs and tissues transplantation.

