In Presence Of Hamdan Bin Mohammed,third Edition Of Gov Games Kicks Off At Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 9th December 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the opening day of the third edition of Gov Games 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Expo Village.

The first day saw a highly competitive contest between teams participating in the ‘Community Games Category’ and the ‘Government Entities - Men’s Category’. The latest edition of Gov Games is officially sponsored by MyWhoosh.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised the competitive spirit of participating teams on the opening day of the competition, noting that their performance reflects their confidence and determination to achieve the highest scores.

The competition’s nine obstacles will test their physical strength, mental abilities, and strategic thinking within a competitive sports setting, His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the event further strengthens Dubai's position as a hub for sports tournaments and supports the vision to make it the fittest city in the world, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The first day witnessed the qualifying rounds for teams competing in the ‘Community Games Category’. A total of 36 teams competed in nine challenges on four tracks within the first round. The community category, a significant new addition to this edition of Gov Games, is aimed at promoting community engagement.

The new category also aims to encourage the community’s participation in sports events and boost their fitness levels.

Gov Games 2021 is being held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Al Tadawi Medical Centre. The current edition also features many entertainment events and raffle competitions for the public.

For more about Gov Games 2021 events and news, follow the competition’s accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook (@GovGames) or visit Gov Games website www.govgames.ae .

