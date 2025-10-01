In presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs meeting of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, today chaired a meeting of the Abu Dhabi Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, which aims to make Abu Dhabi the world’s first AI-enabled government by 2027, in addition to the latest global developments in AI, as well as updates on projects, investments, and research related to artificial intelligence and advanced technology in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the programmes to qualify and train Abu Dhabi Government employees in artificial intelligence applications, as well as the community initiatives that raise public awareness of their uses, enabling society to be part of the digital transformation journey that seeks to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital of innovation and advanced technology, in line with the UAE’s priorities to strengthen its economic role in future-oriented sectors.

His Highness affirmed that the Council continues its efforts to support future sectors and advanced technology, implementing the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the wise leadership in supporting these fields. This is pursued through the development and implementation of policies and strategies related to AI technologies, investments, and research, complementing Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to position itself as a global destination for investments, partnerships, and exceptional talent in this vital field.

It also seeks to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s standing as one of the world’s leading players through investing in and deploying the latest technologies to achieve development objectives, enhance the quality of life for the community, and align with the national vision that places innovation and knowledge at the core of our journey towards the future.

Members also discussed opportunities to integrate the latest technologies to improve services and enhance quality of life, while examining global trends and investment opportunities in the sector.

The meeting further explored Abu Dhabi’s future AI vision, including attracting leading global AI companies, drawing top talent, and boosting the emirate’s international competitiveness.

Members were also briefed on key projects and initiatives led by prominent national entities, including Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Department of Government Enablement, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

Since its establishment in January 2024, the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council has been responsible for proposing targeted policies to create an enabling environment for the application of AI technologies, supporting research and innovation, and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors, including international institutions, to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.