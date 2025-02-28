Open Menu

In Presence Of Prime Minister Of Pakistan, Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Meets Diplomats, Staff At UAE Embassy In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 12:15 AM

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplomats, staff at UAE Embassy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) In the presence of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met members of the UAE diplomatic mission and embassy staff in Islamabad, during an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the staff of the UAE Embassy in Islamabad, expressing appreciation for their ongoing efforts to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled commended the UAE diplomatic mission in Islamabad for its role in strengthening communication between the two nations, advancing cooperation and fostering strategic partnerships.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised the mission’s efforts in realising the shared aspirations of both peoples, aligning with the vision and ambitions of the countries' leaders across all areas of mutual interest.

Also in attendance were Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with members of the diplomatic mission and the military attaché at the embassy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit All

Recent Stories

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

29 minutes ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

29 minutes ago
 Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalit ..

Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed

34 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in i ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..

34 minutes ago
 Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exh ..

Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..

35 minutes ago
UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

35 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic par ..

Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership

35 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali ..

35 minutes ago
 ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% a ..

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting

36 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Kh ..

Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chairs first-ever Vice Chan ..

33 minutes ago
 Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 l ..

Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 lives over 10 years: foundation

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East