In Presence Of Prime Minister Of Pakistan, Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Meets Diplomats, Staff At UAE Embassy In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 12:15 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) In the presence of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met members of the UAE diplomatic mission and embassy staff in Islamabad, during an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the staff of the UAE Embassy in Islamabad, expressing appreciation for their ongoing efforts to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations across various sectors.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled commended the UAE diplomatic mission in Islamabad for its role in strengthening communication between the two nations, advancing cooperation and fostering strategic partnerships.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised the mission’s efforts in realising the shared aspirations of both peoples, aligning with the vision and ambitions of the countries' leaders across all areas of mutual interest.
Also in attendance were Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with members of the diplomatic mission and the military attaché at the embassy.
