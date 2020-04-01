UrduPoint.com
In Response To Commitment Shown By Public To Precautionary Measures, MoI Suspends All Vehicle Movement Permits And Applications During National Disinfection Programme

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:15 AM

In response to commitment shown by public to precautionary measures, MoI suspends all vehicle movement permits and applications during National Disinfection Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) In response to the high level of commitment shown by the public with the precautionary measures to restrict traffic movement, the Ministry of Interior, MoI, has decided to suspend all Federal and local permits, and online applications for vehicles during the National Disinfection Programme, including the federal movement permit service, ‘Tajawal’ or ‘Move’.

The move comes as part of the Ministry's continuous efforts to evaluate and update the precautionary and preventive measures to curb coronavirus, COVID-19, in a way that will serve the public interest, in collaboration with other relevant authorities.

The Ministry urged the public to stay at home during the disinfection time and not to go out unless it's absolutely necessary to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or working in vital sectors; including energy, telecommunications, health, education, security, law enforcement, military, postal service, shipping and logistics, medicines, water, food, civil aviation, airports, passports, banking financial services, government media and the service sectors, including petrol stations and construction. The workers' personal or work identity will be checked and verified.

