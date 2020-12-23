In the virtual presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai Press Club honours winners of Arab Journalism Award 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) In the virtual presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Press Club held a virtual ceremony to honour the winners of the 19th Arab Journalism Award.

President of the Dubai Press Club and Secretary General of the Arab Journalism Award Mona Al Marri, members of the board of Arab Journalism Award and a host of editors in chief, journalists and media leaders attended the virtual event.

The Arab Journalism Award honoured 11 winners, selected from about 6,000 nominations. The winners of the Award represented daily newspapers, magazines, online web portals and various media organisations from the Arab world.

The winners of the Arab Journalism Award 2020 are: Media Personality of the Year: Nayla Tueni, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Annahar newspaper, Lebanon Best Column Award: Othman Mirghani, Editor-in-Chief of the independent newspaper Al-Tayar, Sudan Political Journalism Award: Mohamed Amin Al Masri from Al-Ahram newspaper, Egypt Economic Journalism Award: Al Khaleej newspaper, UAE Investigative Reporting Award: Jamal Jouhar from Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper Press Interview Award: Mohammed Mansour from Al-Roeya newspaper, UAE Cultural Journalism Award: Tareq Al Taher from Akhbar Al-Adab magazine, Egypt Sports Journalism Award: Motaz El Shamy from Al-Ittihad newspaper, UAE Photojournalism Award: Saber Nooraldin from the European Press photo Agency Young Journalist Award: - Samar Saleh from El-Watan newspaper, Egypt - Abdul-Samad Edinadin from Bayane Al-Yaoume newspaper, Morocco - Ahmed Atef from Al-Dostor newspaper, Egypt Smart Journalism Award: Youm7 newspaper, Egypt The Board of the Arab Journalism Award did not announce a winner for the Humanitarian Journalism Award and the Outstanding Cartoonist Award this year since the submissions did not meet the nomination criteria.

This year, the General Secretariat of the Arab Journalism Award decided to host the award ceremony virtually due to the current global challenges related to COVID-19 and the travel restrictions imposed in some countries.

The Arab Journalism Award ceremony was held as part of the 19th edition of the Arab Media Forum. Held under the theme ‘Arab Media: The Future is Digital’, the Forum saw more than 10,000 people tune in to the Forum’s sessions, which were broadcast live on a special platform set up for the Forum and through the live feature on DPC’s official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. The Arab Journalism Award ceremony was also broadcast live.

The largest gathering of media industry stakeholders in the region, the annual Arab Media Forum has provided a platform over the last two decades to discuss ideas and solutions for enhancing the progress and prosperity of the region.