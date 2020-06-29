UrduPoint.com
In Unlock-2, India Extends Many Restrictions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 29th June, 2020 (WAM) – The Indian government tonight extended the prohibition on a wide range of activities as part of its continuing efforts to stem the spread of Coronavirus infections. The prohibition of these activities was to end at midnight on Tuesday.

Schools and colleges will remain shut till July 31, under new "unlock" guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Metro services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and theatres will remain closed until further notice.

The ban on large social and religious gatherings will also continue.

However, night curfew has been relaxed by one hour and will now remain in force from between 10 pm to 5 am.

Regular commercial international air travel will not be permitted for the time being, but the guidelines promised that "opening up of overseas flights will take place in a calibrated manner. Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded."

The limit on shops letting in only five persons at a time has been eased. However, shoppers have to maintain adequate physical distance.

