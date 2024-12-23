Open Menu

Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival To Kick Off On January 3

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 02:00 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has announced the launch of the inaugural edition of Al Ain Dates Festival, set to take place from 3rd to 8th January 2025 in Al Ain City.

The festival will showcase a variety of competitions and events celebrating the date harvest season, including seven main date competitions focusing on such categories as Al Ain Elite, Khalas, Fard, Dabbas, Bumaan, Sheeshi, and Zamli.

A total of 70 prizes, with a combined value exceeding AED1.7 million, have been allocated for these competitions.

The festival will also feature a date auction, date shops, a traditional market, a heritage village, exhibitor pavilions, a children's corner, a section for craftswomen, a photo exhibition, a performance stage, and folk art performances.

The festival highlights the role of the palm tree and its associated traditional and modern industries, alongside supporting local products and the agricultural sector in general, with a particular focus on date production.

It underscores the vital role of dates in economic diversification, their contribution to the national economy, and the fortification of the country's food security system.

As part of a broader series of festivals and events organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Al Ain Dates Festival is aligned with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The festival draws inspiration from his legacy of preserving the UAE's rich heritage, particularly that of the palm tree, and supports the leadership's ongoing efforts to enhance food security.

The festival aims to establish a dedicated marketplace for Emirati dates, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices among farmers, promote modern agricultural techniques, safeguard the nation's cultural and agricultural traditions, and encourage a deeper appreciation of agriculture within the community.

