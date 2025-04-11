Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine, a global platform dedicated to advancing Integrative Medicine (IM) and raising awareness of Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) through evidence-based practices, policy-driven dialogue, and international collaboration, will officially take place from 15th to 17th April 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Summit is part of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, a major government initiative from Department of Health (DoH) serving as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.

Through immersive experiences, strategic discussions, and collaborative partnerships, the summit will bring together industry experts, policymakers, healthcare leaders, academics, researchers, innovators, and practitioners to exchange knowledge, shape regulations, and explore innovations that integrate TCIM and conventional medicine. It will feature the UAE’s long history and rich heritage of traditional medicine while setting the agenda for governance, research, education, investment, and accessibility to safe and effective patient journeys.

Dr, Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Research and Innovation Centre at Department of Health, stated, “Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey towards providing patient-centred healthcare. Inspired by our nation’s rich heritage of traditional medicine, we seek to bridge the gap between conventional and traditional medicine through international collaboration, research, and education, shaping a future where integrative medicine is not merely an alternative, but a fundamental pillar. We look forward to the invaluable contributions of our partners as we collectively strive to advance holistic, evidence-based healthcare solutions on Integrative Medicine.

”

The programme will commence with opening remarks and a keynote speech by Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Health, highlighting the importance of integrative medicine and setting the stage for transformative dialogue.

The three-day summit will feature an engaging agenda of high-level panel discussions, interactive booths and cultural demonstrations, offering a comprehensive exploration of TCIM’s role in conventional healthcare. It will also include a presentation by Dr Kim Sungchol, Head of the Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Unit at the WHO (World Health Organisation), which will highlight global strategies for integrating TCIM into national healthcare frameworks.

The panel discussions will highlight advancements in Integrative Medicine, including Regulatory Frameworks and Governance; Evidence-Based Practices; IM Research and Innovation; Workforce Development and Education, Consumer Trust and Awareness; Benefits of Lifestyle Changes, and the history of Traditional Medicine in the UAE.

The Knowledge Exchange Booths will serve as a collaborative space for industry and academic leaders to share best practices and showcase the latest advancements in Integrative Medicine. The four dedicated booths will focus on Workforce and Education, Research, Innovative Solutions, and Consumer and Practitioner Awareness. These booths will feature interactive displays, demonstrations of cutting-edge research, insights into global TCIM education pathways, and opportunities for networking with key stakeholders in the field.

This curated exhibition offers a unique experience centred around an installation inspired by the falaj, highlighting medicinal flora that weaves through the space, taking visitors on a journey to explore traditional medicine, introducing local healers and showcasing the future vision of Integrative Medicin