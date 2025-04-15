Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference commences in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference opened on Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, reinforcing the emirate’s commitment to advancing reading culture and enhancing school library systems across the region.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority in collaboration with the American Library Association, Emirates Library and Information Association, American Association of School Librarians and the Combined Book Exhibit, the two-day conference gathers global school librarians and education experts.

The opening was attended by Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at Sharjah Book Authority; Michael Dowling, Director of Chapter Relations and International Relations Offices at ALA; and educators and librarians from the UAE and beyond.

Al Hassani said the event, guided by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, aims to empower school library professionals by sharing global tools and experiences, transforming school libraries into interactive and inspiring learning spaces.

Becky Calzada, President of the American Association of School Librarians, delivered the keynote speech, highlighting the role of school libraries in cultivating lifelong reading habits and empowering students with knowledge and personal growth.

Calzada stressed the importance of global collaboration in literacy engagement, saying reading provides more than information — it offers inspiration, confidence and belonging.

In the opening session, Dr Margaret K. Merga, Associate Professor at the University of Notre Dame in Fremantle, Australia, explored how reading for pleasure can build empathy, resilience and literacy. She called for whole-school literacy policies and emphasised librarians’ influence as role models and reading advocates.

Dr Merga also shared findings from a 2024 global survey across 63 countries, which revealed ongoing challenges in the profession, including deprofessionalisation, but reaffirmed the vital role school libraries play in nurturing future generations of readers.