Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference Kicks Off Tomorrow In Sharjah

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The inaugural ALA Sharjah School Librarians Conference, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority in collaboration with the American Library Association, will open tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah and run until 16th April.

The event will bring together school librarians, educators and experts from the UAE and abroad to share knowledge, best practices and innovative tools to strengthen school library systems.

Becky Calzada, President of the American Association of School Librarians, will deliver the keynote address on the importance of libraries in enriching education and building partnerships within schools.

Key sessions include Dr Margaret Merga on the value of reading for pleasure, and Dr Elizabeth Burns on assessing student learning in reading.

Case studies and interactive workshops will explore strategies for transforming libraries into engaging learning spaces.

Dr Fawzia Gilani-Williams will lead a session on motivating reluctant readers, while sessions on the second day will focus on technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence in promoting reading.

Cherity Pennington will speak on the importance of family engagement, while UAE-based librarians will share local experiences in fostering reading cultures.

The conference will conclude with a session on the power of professional associations, followed by a certificate ceremony. The event reflects Sharjah’s commitment to advancing educational infrastructure and professional development in the knowledge sector.

