Inaugural batch of Master of Law Executive Leadership programme graduates at DIFC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Chairman of the University Leadership Council, attended the graduation ceremony of the inaugural batch of the Master of Law Executive Leadership programme, LLM, held at the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC.

The LLM in International Business Law is offered by The Academy, a DIFC-based state-of-the-art facility that curates a range of regionally relevant executive education programmes, in partnership with The University of Paris II (Pantheon-Assas).

Speaking at the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan said the graduation ceremony provides an opportunity to celebrate the strong relations between France and the UAE. Together, the two countries will continue to meet the regional and global challenges of the current period with a spirit of creativity and optimism, he said.

Also present at the convocation were Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE; Raja Rabia, Consul of France; Guillaume Leyte, President, University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas, and Professor Dr. Nada Mourtada, Secretary-General of the University Leadership Council, as well as the members of the Board of Trustees of the University of Paris II.

Kazim, said, "We are firm believers in investing in human capital development at the centre and are committed to delivering on our promise to provide the most renowned world-class programmes.

The academy at the DIFC plays a pivotal role in attracting talent to the financial industry and in supporting the UAE Vision 2021’s objective of developing a competitive knowledge-based economy."

As part of the DIFC’s efforts to support continued professional development and enhance the regional talent pool, The Academy entered into a partnership with The University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas in September 2018 to launch the joint Master in International Business Law. It prepares executive young leaders and professionals for operations such as large acquisitions or market transactions, cross-border mergers, complex financing, restructuring, leveraged buyouts, financial engineering, industrial projects, and most especially, strategic thinking in addressing the complex evolving times of the future.

Professor Guillaume Leyte, President of University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas, said, "The University of Paris II is renowned for its longstanding contribution to the preparedness of legal minds and strategic thinkers who have come to occupy, over hundreds of years, leading decision-making positions in countless countries in Europe and across the world. It could not have identified a better partner than the DIFC and its vibrant Academy to establish and jointly launch its flagship programme in international business law. This is a programme firmly ensconced in years of traditions and earnestly looking onward to the ever-progressing future of digital change."