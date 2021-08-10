UrduPoint.com

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards Salute Region's Project Leaders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) The organiser of The Big 5, dmg events, today unveiled its shortlist for the inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards, the awards ceremony for which will take place on 12th September, 2021, at Dubai World Trade Centre alongside The Big 5 - the only live in-person event gathering the global construction industry this year.

Across 15 categories, and inspired by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, The Big 5 Impact Awards is a platform to celebrate the achievements and transformation of the construction industry that go beyond traditional measures of project delivery.

Awards for sustainable development make up one-third of the categories at The Big 5 Construction Impact Awards, finalists for the standout "Sustainable Initiative of the Year" include: Dubai Municipality, Dubai Authorities, Emaar Jordan GBC Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) The Arab Contractors Company Turner & Townsend Finalists have been assessed against individual category criteria by an independent and international judging panel. Caspar Herzberg, Judge at the awards and President, middle East & Africa at Schneider Electric, said, "I am pleased to congratulate finalists on their inspiring achievements across all categories, especially the high standard of submissions for sustainable building initiatives.

Sustainable building has become a foundation for all projects in the global construction sector, and I am delighted to see entries from the region that show dedication and excellence in the delivery of sustainable practices in their building approach."

Celebrating nominees from countries beyond the UAE, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, India and Kenya, The Big 5 Construction Impact Awards shortlist reflects the immense quality of projects and strong collaboration across the region’s construction sector.

Josine Heijmans, Vice President at dmg events, commented, "I am delighted that in its first edition The Big 5 Construction Impact Awards have received entries from hundreds of leading architectural, engineering and construction businesses operating across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

"The projects market throughout the Middle East and Africa expects a strong rebound this year and is one of the fastest-growing markets in the global context. We are excited to recognise the businesses and people behind this outstanding resilience."

At its inaugural ceremony, The Big 5 Construction Impact awards will honour the people, organisations, and projects that are driving sustainable development, innovation, and transformation in the regions’ booming construction industry.

