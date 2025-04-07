Open Menu

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon Concludes In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the first Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concluded in Abu Dhabi today. The first-ever full-distance triathlon to take place in the Middle East and North Africa region ran from 3-7 April 2025.

Organised by the ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Challenge Sir Bani Yas reinforces Abu Dhabi’s and Al Dhafra’s rising profile as premier sports tourism destinations, while also fostering greater community engagement.

In line with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’ initiative, the event brought together more than 3,100 elite and amateur athletes from 47 countries, competing across long, middle, and Olympic-distance triathlons, alongside a variety of community-focused races, which attracted 6,515 visitors.

The full-distance triathlon featured a 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle, and a 42.2 km run. The middle-distance race included a 1.9 km swim, 96 km cycle, and 21.1 km run, while the Olympic-distance event consisted of a 1.5 km swim, 45 km cycle, and 10 km run.

Organisers say the next edition will be held from 29th January to 1st February.

Related Topics

Africa Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Bani Middle East January February April Event From Race

Recent Stories

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon conclud ..

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concludes in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract 380 athletes for open water s ..

6 minutes ago
 Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain

Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain

9 minutes ago
 Uzbek president calls for stronger parliamentary r ..

Uzbek president calls for stronger parliamentary role in promoting global peace, ..

9 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for f ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for focusing to boost fruit exports

9 minutes ago
 Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-p ..

Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-profile terrorists arrested

9 minutes ago
Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced

Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced

9 minutes ago
 SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Sw ..

SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Swabi

9 minutes ago
 Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of ..

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of exceptional relations: IBPC D ..

36 minutes ago
 SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Co ..

SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 2025

36 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs steering committee meeting on socio-p ..

Ahsan chairs steering committee meeting on socio-political domain

9 minutes ago
 PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from ..

PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from 300 Foreign delegates: Ali Per ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East