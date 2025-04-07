Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon Concludes In Abu Dhabi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the first Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concluded in Abu Dhabi today. The first-ever full-distance triathlon to take place in the Middle East and North Africa region ran from 3-7 April 2025.
Organised by the ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Challenge Sir Bani Yas reinforces Abu Dhabi’s and Al Dhafra’s rising profile as premier sports tourism destinations, while also fostering greater community engagement.
In line with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’ initiative, the event brought together more than 3,100 elite and amateur athletes from 47 countries, competing across long, middle, and Olympic-distance triathlons, alongside a variety of community-focused races, which attracted 6,515 visitors.
The full-distance triathlon featured a 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle, and a 42.2 km run. The middle-distance race included a 1.9 km swim, 96 km cycle, and 21.1 km run, while the Olympic-distance event consisted of a 1.5 km swim, 45 km cycle, and 10 km run.
Organisers say the next edition will be held from 29th January to 1st February.
