Inaugural Cohort Graduates From Executive Diploma In Sustainability Programme, Bolstering UAE Climate Action Expertise

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Dubai today hosted the graduation ceremony for the first cohort of the Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme. This flagship programme is the first of several specialised programmes planned under a collaborative partnership between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the DIFC academy, the American University in Cairo, and the University Leadership Council. The partnership aims to build capacities and support the UAE's commitment to achieving its sustainability, environmental, and climate goals across all sectors.

The graduation ceremony, attended by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, celebrated a diverse cohort of participants, including government employees, private sector managers, entrepreneurs, and recent graduates, all working in fields crucial to the success of the UAE's climate priorities and strategies.

The Executive Diploma in Sustainability programme, offered by the American University in Cairo (AUC), covers four main models encompassing various topics, including sustainability and water, the food and energy nexus from a global perspective, energy resource management and the green economy, green entrepreneurship, and the circular economy.

The programme also addressed wastewater treatment and desalination, the use of modern technologies in agriculture and aquaculture, and included several interactive field visits providing valuable real-world experience.

Upon receiving accreditation for its Executive Diploma in Sustainability programme in the UAE, the American University in Cairo aligned the curriculum with the nation's strategic objectives and its need for enhanced human capacity to effectively address climate change challenges.

The programme equips participants with a holistic understanding of effective climate action strategies through the study of current environmental challenges, sustainable development principles, the evolving sustainable development goals landscape, environmental awareness, renewable energy, and climate change mitigation. This comprehensive knowledge empowers participants to promote sustainable resource management and create lasting positive change across diverse industries and communities.

