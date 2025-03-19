Inaugural Dubai AI Week to feature third edition of Machines Can See AI Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025)

DUBAI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the inaugural Dubai AI Week, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, Polynome Events has announced the third edition of the ‘Machines Can See’ AI Summit from April 23-24, 2025 at the Museum of the Future.

The summit will feature 20 keynote speeches and panel discussions under the theme ‘Good AI: Making the World a Safer Place.’ It will bring together experts, innovators, and policymakers to explore the societal implications of artificial intelligence across various sectors, including robotics, autonomous vehicles, industry, art, and fashion.



The Machines Can See event will feature a unique expo zone divided into three sections. Over the two days of the summit, attendees will have the opportunity to explore groundbreaking global developments in AI and robotics in the expo area.

Additionally, there will be a dedicated startup zone and a section showcasing universities from the UAE.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, emphasised that the UAE is accelerating its efforts and strengthening collaborations to position itself as a global leader in AI innovation.



“Guided by its leadership, the UAE is harnessing AI to drive a prosperous and sustainable future. By fostering an environment that nurtures smart solutions, the UAE aims to set a benchmark for a comprehensive digital transformation,” Binghalib said.

Alexander Khanin, Head of Polynome Events, highlighted the summit's broader vision: “By bringing together AI pioneers, we aim to foster community growth in the middle East, showcasing the current capabilities of AI while exploring its potential to positively impact society.”

International perspectives on AI’s role in promoting and fostering top talent will take centre stage during the summit.

Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, will contribute to the panel discussion on ‘AI to Retain and Attract Talent,’ exploring how AI development can mitigate brain drain and position nations as global talent hubs.



Engaging panel discussions will delve into a wide array of topics, from the influence of AI on art and fashion to the complexities of adversarial machine learning and AI investment opportunities.

Participants include Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation at DET; Rob van der Veer, Chief AI Officer at Software Improvement Group (SIG); and Paolo Benanti, Professor of AI Ethics at the Pontifical Gregorian University.

These discussions will provide a platform for thought leaders to exchange ideas on the ethical, economic, and technological aspects of AI.

The upcoming summit will bring together several of the most distinguished minds in artificial intelligence, including Gerard Medioni, Vice President and Distinguished Scientist at Amazon Prime Video & Studios; Dawn Song, Professor at UC Berkeley; Michael Bronstein, DeepMind Professor of AI at the University of Oxford; and Marc Pollefeys, Professor of Computer Science at ETH Zurich.

Their insights will provide a comprehensive understanding of AI's evolving landscape and its implications across industries.

The intersection of AI and creative expression will be explored in a dedicated discussion on AI in art and visual innovation.

Mauro Martino, Creator and Director of the Visual AI Lab at IBM Research, will join the panel to discuss how artificial intelligence is helping revolutionise artistic creativity and visual storytelling.

This session will highlight the growing synergy between AI and the arts, showcasing groundbreaking innovations in the field.

‘Machines Can See 2025’ is being held as part of Dubai AI Week, a week-long event of AI centred activities, featuring a series of discussions, competitions, and activations hosted at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers, Dubai.



Dubai AI Week, an initiative organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, and overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, connects AI research with real-world applications – bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and the public and private sectors to explore AI’s vast opportunities.

