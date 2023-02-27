Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) The first edition of the Dubai Stem Cell Congress (DSCC) kicked off today in Dubai, which is running for two days at the Waldorf Astoria in Palm Jumeirah.

The conference is the first of its kind in the UAE to specialise in stem cell medicine and its use as a treatment for serious diseases.

The conference, which is an initiative by the Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory, is hosting more than 300 visitors from different nationalities around the world, in addition to more than 25 international experts from specialised international organisations who are presenting the latest technologies related to stem cells and recent scientific findings in the field.

Dr. Fatma Alhashimi, Chairman of DSCC, and Director of Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory, stated, “We are pleased to welcome everyone today to the first edition of the Dubai Stem Cell Conference, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of donating stem cells to save patients' lives. Our dream has always been to help people and treat difficult cases.”

Dr. Fatma added, “Today, the conference hosts more than 30 speakers, among whom are patients presenting success stories of their treatment journey, who have been given an opportunity to live a new life free of disease.”

On the first day of the conference, participants discussed the latest research, technologies and successful clinical experiences in the field of stem cells, including the treatment journey of Matthew Farrow, World’s First Successful Cord Blood Transplant. Farrow, who recently turned 40, shared with the conference visitors the success story of his recovery using stem cell technology, which he said gave him a new life.

DSCC also featured the story of the treatment process for a young Emirati, 14-year-old Mahra Naji, who underwent a successful umbilical cord blood transplant. Several more cases were reviewed which included patients who are survivors of Lymphoma, Leukemia and Thalassemia that were all touched by this amazing treatment and technology.

Nirmal Kumar, Group General Manager, Leader Healthcare and Leader Life Sciences, commented, “The Dubai Stem Cell Congress aims to promote a sustainable medical system in advanced stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and transplants. The world is now moving towards a stage where knowledge and science are the two main currencies.”

Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory is the first state-of-the-art laboratory within the field of Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine, focused on providing top-notch cord blood banking solutions, and it facilitates the first-ever clinical trials in stem cell research in the UAE. Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory consists of GMP Laboratories and ISO Clean Rooms for stem cell isolation, culture, and expansion. Such a facility enables providing a solid foundation for successfully establishing awareness and understanding of stem cells within the middle Eastern region.

The Dubai Stem Cell Congress is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organisation LLC – a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by Leader Healthcare and Leader Life Sciences.