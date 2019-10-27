Inaugural INSEAD NAA UAE Leadership Forum agenda announced

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) The agenda for the region’s first INSEAD National Alumni Association, NAA, UAE Leadership Forum, to be held in Dubai on 31st October, 2019, was announced today.

At the forum, regional and global thought leaders, senior business executives, government officials and policy makers from across industries will discuss vital issues ranging from the economy, society and culture to technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The forum is being organised through a partnership between the INSEAD NAA in the UAE, one of the world's leading graduate business schools, and the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The forum’s first session, entitled "A New Vision for the Future", will feature a keynote address that will outline the UAE’s national vision to advance further growth and foster an innovation-driven economy. The session will also look at how the Eight Principles of Governance and the Fifty-Year Charter, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, are setting the direction for Dubai’s future.

Another session, antitled "The Economic Outlook: Prospects for the UAE and the Region", will discuss the UAE’s and the region’s growth expectations over the next few years, as well as the prospects for key sectors.

Regarding the forum, Noora Al Abbar, Director of Strategic Media Affairs, Government of Dubai Media Office, said, "Organising the forum in partnership with the INSEAD NAA in the UAE is part of our efforts to bring together various stakeholders to foster a meaningful discussion on key issues shaping the region with the goal of unlocking new opportunities for a better future."

The INSEAD NAA UAE Leadership Forum will take a deeper look at the economic and social shifts taking place regionally and globally, and explore how countries in the middle East can ride these waves of change to bring more prosperity to the region.

Also on the agenda is a fireside chat, entitled "The Better Half: Role of Women in Transforming the Region", which will discuss the UAE’s track record in aiding women empowerment and participation over the years, and its initiatives to embed a gender balance in diverse spheres of life.