Inaugural International Conference On Library & Information Sciences Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and Al Wasl University successfully concluded the inaugural International Conference on Library and Information Sciences, held under the theme "Library and Information Sciences in the Academic Map: Between the Challenges of Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences."
With the slogan “The Future of Knowledge Workers,” the conference spanned two days and attracted a significant turnout, reflecting the increasing interest in the future of the library sector.
The event, which hosted more than 30 expert speakers and 400 participants, including officials, professionals, academics, and students both at the venue and via the Teams program, saw a diverse range of attendees across different age groups, particularly youth. This marked a clear reflection of the younger generation's interest in shaping the future of library sciences.
Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, expressed his satisfaction with the event's success: “This conference underscored the vital role of public libraries in driving sustainable development during the digital transformation era, in alignment with national strategies and the UAE leadership’s vision for the next fifty years.”
AlMazrooei continued, “The active participation of experts and enthusiasts, particularly youth, highlights the growing recognition of libraries as vibrant hubs of knowledge and innovation. These hubs are instrumental in building a forward-thinking society capable of meeting future challenges.”
Prof.
Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chancellor of Al Wasl University, remarked, “This conference marks a transformative step towards incorporating AI tools in the field of library and information sciences. The research presented touched upon key topics that directly impact the evolution of libraries and their future potential.”
In conjunction with the conference, an exhibition featured leading institutions and companies in the field of knowledge and information. Participants included ProQuest, Naseej, Kazana (Al Manhal), Juma Al-Majid Center for Culture and Heritage, Emirates Library and Information Association, Dubai Public Libraries, National Library and Archives, and The Culture and Science Symposium, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and services in academic publishing, knowledge management, and heritage preservation.
The conference concluded with several key recommendations, including the promotion of AI and data science integration into library and information institutions and programs. Speakers also emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the role of AI and related technologies in enhancing library services, and the need to strengthen cooperation between institutions to anticipate the future of library and information science education amid the digital revolution.
Additionally, the speakers recommended establishing training and qualification programs, as well as grants, to keep pace with rapid digital advancements. They called for integrating AI applications into academic programs for library and information sciences to enhance operational efficiency and improve service quality.
Recent Stories
Light rain expected Saturday
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..
AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui
'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA
War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support
Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing
600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes54 seconds ago
-
Light rain expected Saturday16 minutes ago
-
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud16 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s first phase in Aqab ..31 minutes ago
-
India withdraws Track & Trace System for pharmaceutical exports46 minutes ago
-
'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA1 hour ago
-
600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food Programme2 hours ago
-
Gaza health needs 'immense': WHO2 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation3 hours ago
-
17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of Emirati culture3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Club3 hours ago