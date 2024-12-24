Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlights future priorities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The world’s first edition of the International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference (IMCRC), led by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), concluded with an urgent message, safeguarding and restoring the world’s mangroves is essential to addressing global environmental and socioeconomic challenges.

With more than 50 percent of mangroves at risk of collapse by 2050 due to human-driven pressures, the conference highlighted the critical role of these ecosystems in ensuring coastal resilience, biodiversity protection, food security, and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

In his closing speech, Ahmed Al Hashmi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector, said, “Over the past three days, the first International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference has demonstrated the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing the critical challenges faced by mangrove ecosystems globally.

This milestone event, hosted in Abu Dhabi, provided a platform to bridge the gap between cutting-edge scientific research and practical, on-the-ground restoration efforts. It has reinforced the need to develop traditional approaches to mangrove restoration, instead amplifying science-based strategies, community engagement, and a holistic understanding of ecosystem connectivity.”

He added that the conference highlighted the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, a cornerstone of EAD’s efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a global leader in mangrove conservation. Launched by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, this initiative exemplifies the integration of science, policy, and action to address climate change and enhance biodiversity.

He elaborated, “Bringing together representatives from governments, NGOs, academia, and the private sector, the conference has sparked a renewed commitment to scaling impactful restoration projects, investing in credible solutions, and building resilient ecosystems that benefit nature, communities, and the climate.”

A holistic approach to mangrove conservation was highlighted, accentuating the need for connectivity between mangroves and adjacent ecosystems like seagrasses, coral reefs, and upstream rivers.

This integrated approach ensures that ecosystems provide both ecological and socioeconomic benefits, creating a balanced strategy for conservation and restoration.

Community involvement was identified as a cornerstone of successful mangrove conservation efforts. Restored mangroves not only support local livelihoods but also reduce pressures on these ecosystems through community engagement and capacity building, ensuring the ability to benefit sustainably.

The conference also stressed the need for large-scale collaboration and funding to achieve impactful mangrove conservation and restoration. Efforts like the Mangrove Breakthrough initiative were spotlighted for their role in mobilising resources from governments, the private sector, and philanthropic organisations to bridge gaps and drive transformative action.

Successful examples of community-based mangrove restoration projects were shared from countries such as Indonesia, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Mexico, and the United States. These projects demonstrated scalable methods and best practices that can be applied globally.

With growing awareness of mangroves’ importance, the conference highlighted the need to capitalise on this momentum by sharing scientific knowledge, promoting best practices, and implementing large-scale interventions supported by sustainable funding.

The world’s first edition of the IMCRC brought together 500 leading experts, policymakers, conservationists, and community representatives to address one of the world’s most critical environmental challenges.

The international conference was organised by EAD with the support of several environmental organisations and scientific bodies that make up its committee, including the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the University of St. Andrews, the Global Ocean Decade Programme for Blue Carbon, the Global Mangrove Alliance, the Mangrove Action Project, the IUCN Mangrove Specialist Group, ZSL, Wetlands International, and Emirates Nature-WWF.

