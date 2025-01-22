Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ To Showcase 25 Emirati Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:45 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad), which is part of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, has finalised its preparations for the inaugural "Ruwad Pop Up" festival.
The event will showcase 25 Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are part of the foundation. The event is scheduled to occur at Al Mamsha in Muweileh Commercial from 23rd to 26th January.
Fatima Al Ali, the acting director of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad), highlighted that the foundation remains committed to nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah. Through community and promotional initiatives, Ruwad aims to showcase outstanding national projects founded and operated by Emirati entrepreneurs.
Al Ali characterised the “Ruwad Pop-Up” festival as a distinctive initiative aimed at assisting the foundation’s members by providing subsidised spaces for displaying their products and services across multiple sectors.
The festival seeks to increase sales, improve revenues, and bolster the competitiveness of these projects within the market. Furthermore, it offers avenues for networking and collaboration among the businesses involved.
The festival will feature 25 projects from diverse sectors, comprising nine in the food industry, two in entertainment, and 14 commercial ventures across various activities and fields.
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Middle East
-
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects8 minutes ago
-
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year23 minutes ago
-
Korea's childbirths rise by highest rate in 14 years in November53 minutes ago
-
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanistan10 hours ago
-
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces11 hours ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends inauguration ceremo ..11 hours ago
-
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai12 hours ago
-
French minister urges Europe to strive for greater strategic autonomy12 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club launches ninth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’13 hours ago
-
Davos 2025: UAE companies excel in Brand Finance’s Global 500 202513 hours ago
-
Domotex Middle East to launch on April 22 in Dubai14 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador to UAE14 hours ago