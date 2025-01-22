Open Menu

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ To Showcase 25 Emirati Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad), which is part of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, has finalised its preparations for the inaugural "Ruwad Pop Up" festival.

The event will showcase 25 Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are part of the foundation. The event is scheduled to occur at Al Mamsha in Muweileh Commercial from 23rd to 26th January.

Fatima Al Ali, the acting director of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad), highlighted that the foundation remains committed to nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah. Through community and promotional initiatives, Ruwad aims to showcase outstanding national projects founded and operated by Emirati entrepreneurs.

Al Ali characterised the “Ruwad Pop-Up” festival as a distinctive initiative aimed at assisting the foundation’s members by providing subsidised spaces for displaying their products and services across multiple sectors.

The festival seeks to increase sales, improve revenues, and bolster the competitiveness of these projects within the market. Furthermore, it offers avenues for networking and collaboration among the businesses involved.

The festival will feature 25 projects from diverse sectors, comprising nine in the food industry, two in entertainment, and 14 commercial ventures across various activities and fields.

Related Topics

Sharjah January Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

8 minutes ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

10 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

11 hours ago
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

11 hours ago
 Digital transformation of taxi services enhances t ..

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of c ..

Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country

12 hours ago
 Chancellor directs action against violent PU stude ..

Chancellor directs action against violent PU students

12 hours ago
 PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: ..

PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal

12 hours ago
 Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince ..

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East