Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad), which is part of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, has finalised its preparations for the inaugural "Ruwad Pop Up" festival.

The event will showcase 25 Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are part of the foundation. The event is scheduled to occur at Al Mamsha in Muweileh Commercial from 23rd to 26th January.

Fatima Al Ali, the acting director of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad), highlighted that the foundation remains committed to nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah. Through community and promotional initiatives, Ruwad aims to showcase outstanding national projects founded and operated by Emirati entrepreneurs.

Al Ali characterised the “Ruwad Pop-Up” festival as a distinctive initiative aimed at assisting the foundation’s members by providing subsidised spaces for displaying their products and services across multiple sectors.

The festival seeks to increase sales, improve revenues, and bolster the competitiveness of these projects within the market. Furthermore, it offers avenues for networking and collaboration among the businesses involved.

The festival will feature 25 projects from diverse sectors, comprising nine in the food industry, two in entertainment, and 14 commercial ventures across various activities and fields.

