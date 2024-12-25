Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates

(@FahadShabbir)

SHRJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the inaugural edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL) is set to take place from January 24 to 27 at the University City in Sharjah.

Organised by SBA, the debut edition, themed “The Tale of Africa” will welcome over 20 African authors and novelists, including Nobel laureates in literature, to strengthen cultural exchange between Africa and the Arab world, provide a platform to celebrate African literary heritage and foster dialogue among writers, intellectuals, artists, and audiences.

Sheikha Bodour said: “The Sharjah Festival of African Literature stands as a testament to the profound capacity of literature to bridge continents and illuminate shared human truths. By celebrating the enduring legacy of African storytelling, we transcend cultural divides and honour the boundless creativity that defines our collective heritage. This festival opens new channels for cultural exchange, nurturing understanding and appreciation between Africa and the Arab world through the universal dialogue of self-expression.”

The festival is an opportunity to encourage the participants to foster cultural ties between Africa and the Arab world, in an atmosphere that celebrates creative diversity. Guests, including two Nobel laureates in literature; Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah and Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, alongside leading Emirati writers, will shine light on the pivotal role of African literature and art in enriching the global cultural landscape.

Commenting on the festival, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: "SFAL reflects our unwavering commitment, under the leadership and directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, to opening new literary horizons and redefining the map of global cultural engagements by highlighting the literature of African nations, deeply rooted in humanity's collective memory. The festival serves as an invaluable cultural platform, honouring African literature and uncovering its treasures and influence, and establishes a foundation for a global cultural dialogue that extends across continents."

He added: "The festival nurtures the exchange of expertise among writers, publishers, researchers, and audiences. Focusing on African literature and its pioneers, alongside the aesthetics of African culture, traditions, and arts, creates an opportunity to foster innovative critical studies and enhance the understanding of its historical and artistic implications. SFAL does not only augment the repository of knowledge on African literature but also sets the stage for a new model of cultural relations that goes beyond the recognition of Africa’s creative legacy to celebrating and appreciating it."

The 4-day cultural event will be home to a diverse agenda, including panel discussions, children’s workshops, musical concerts, African culinary experiences, an art exhibition, art performances, and a variety of food trucks, deepening appreciation for African culture and enhancing communication between Emirati and African communities.