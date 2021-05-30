Inaugural UAE-Netherlands Week begins in celebration of 50 years of partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) The inaugural UAE-Netherlands Week began virtually today, hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of the Netherlands from May 30 until June 5, 2021.

The week comes against the backdrop of the two countries’ celebration of nearly fifty years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, as well as the UAE’s fiftieth anniversary since its founding as a nation.

In the opening session of the forum, titled "The UAE-Netherlands Friendship - 50 Years in the Making," officials from the UAE and the Netherlands discussed the political, economic, and cultural ties that link the two nations.

Taking part in the session, Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated: "Today’s convening of high-level officials from government and civil society in the UAE and Netherlands reflects our strong desire to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas. For nearly half a century, our two countries have served as committed partners, and the activities of the UAE-Netherlands Week will enable us to continue building upon this enduring friendship."

Hissa Abdulla Alotaiba, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, remarked: "The UAE and the Netherlands have much to offer each other. Historically, our peoples have long valued cultural, educational, and tourism exchange, and at the governmental level, our two countries have worked together in times of crisis to address challenges to food security and boost scientific innovation for the betterment of our societies.

It is our genuine honour today to explore additional pathways of Emirati-Dutch cooperation, and we look forward to hosting future iterations of the UAE-Netherlands Week."

For his part, Lody Embrechts, Dutch Ambassador to the UAE, commented: "The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE is grateful for this wonderful chance to highlight the width and depth of our longstanding relationship. Covering issues such as food production and energy efficiency, arts, sciences, entrepreneurship, women empowerment and trade at large, the UAE-Netherlands Week is another milestone as our friendship goes from strength to strength. I am also elated to see more engagement between our youths and have them discuss a number of important subjects. I look forward to our shared future."

The first day also offered a session on youth in the UAE and the Netherlands, wherein speakers from Abu Dhabi Youth Hub and the Dutch Embassy discussed efforts to generate opportunities for youth and empower them in key fields.

Other sessions throughout the week will address diverse topics, including ways to strengthen cooperation in the arts and cultural sectors, promote food security and energy efficiency, empower women in STEM fields, and foster entrepreneurship and innovation.

Attendees will also discuss Dutch participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, where the Netherlands will host a microclimate pavilion focused on the nexus between water, food, and energy security.