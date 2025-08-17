Open Menu

Inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games Conclude, Showcasing Rapid Advancement In Robotics

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) BEIJING, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) - The inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games concluded in Beijing on Sunday, marking a historic milestone in the advancement of robotics and artificial intelligence.

According to a China Central Television (CCTV) report, the four-day event drew 280 teams from 16 countries, including the United States, Germany and Italy, to compete in 26 events, including the world's first humanoid robot 100-meter sprint and a fully autonomous 5v5 robot football match.

In the much-anticipated 100-meter sprint, the "Tiangong" robot, developed by the Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics, claimed the gold with a time of 21.50 seconds.

Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics emerged as a dominant force in several other races, winning four gold medals in the 1,500-meter run, 400-meter race, 100-meter obstacle course, and the 4x100-meter relay -- showcasing the agility, endurance, and precision of next-generation humanoid platforms.

In the 5v5 football final, Tsinghua University's Huoshen Team defeated the German joint team HTVK+Nao Devils 1-0, securing the championship.

At the closing ceremony, the World Humanoid Robot sports Federation was officially launched, and organizers announced that the second edition of the Games will be hosted in August next year by the Beijing Municipal Government in collaboration with China Media Group and other partners.

With groundbreaking events and global participation, the inaugural Games have set the stage for a new era of humanoid robot cooperation and intelligent machine evolution.

