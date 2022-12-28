UrduPoint.com

Inauguration Of Nursing Home For Elderly Egyptian Artists

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) SHARJAH, 28th December, 2022 (WAM) – Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, witnessed the inauguration of the nursing home for Cinema Syndicate in Egypt, whose headquarters is in “6th of October” City.

In the opening speech, Al Owais announced that H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has allocated a financial deposit that covers all operating expenses, including workers’ wages and treatment of residents in the home.
He toured the home accompanied by the attendees and listened to a detailed explanation about the home and its facilities and services.


Egyptian artists appreciated the patronage of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah for art.

Furthermore, they thanked His Highness for his support in establishing a nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists.

A number of them pointed out the house is like a sanctuary for artists, especially since some do not find a home at the end of their careers.
At the nursing home entrance, a plaque was installed in which a word of thanks and appreciation of Egyptian artists to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, was written.

