Inclusive Transitions From UN Peacekeeping Missions Are Critical For Sustaining Peace: UAE

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:30 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) The UAE affirmed that it would work with United Nations Member States and the United Nations system to implement transitions that are inclusive and prevent the recurrence of conflict during its term on the Council.

In a written statement to the UN Security Council for its open debate examining the transition period when peacekeeping missions end, the UAE highlighted the importance of employing clear, realistic, and tailored transition strategies for peacekeeping missions that are scaling back their operations. It emphasised that the transition period should prioritise the active participation of relevant stakeholders to build back resilient, stable, and inclusive societies.

"Transitioning from UN peacekeeping is important and necessary," the UAE stated.

"If not done properly, however, these transitions could result in fragile political, humanitarian, and security situations. Transition strategies should prioritize the protection of civilians, reinforce the capacity of host countries, and guarantee the active participation of women and youth."

In its statement, the UAE underscored the importance of a holistic approach that engages local communities, including women and youth. The UAE recommended that the UN Security Council engage directly with host countries to better address their needs. Additionally, the UAE emphasised that peace operations should continue to work together with UN country teams to ensure that sustainable infrastructure is left behind for host communities and that critical work continues in the absence of peacekeeping forces.

