INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Central Asian markets

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 12:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, the organiser of AEEDC Dubai and Dubai Derma, has strengthened its presence in Central Asia by forging key collaboration agreements with the organisers of CADEX (Central Asia Dental Expo) and Cosmoderm (part of Beauty Expo Central Asia).
The oral care market in Central Asia is projected to reach US$343.88 million in revenue by 2025, with a growth rate of 4.73% annually, reflecting a growing focus on oral health in a region of 79 million population.
The collaboration agreements were signed by Tariq AlMadani, CEO of INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions and INDEX Design, Nursulu Kossuvalova, General Manager of CADEX, and Saule Nursapayeva, General Manager of Cosmoderm EXPO.
AEEDC Dubai and Dubai Derma are focused on targeting new markets in Central Asia, enhancing the UAE's global standing through stronger international collaborations with countries and institutions. By increasing exports and establishing a robust physical presence in the region, these initiatives align with the UAE’s broader economic strategy outlined in Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to enhance Dubai’s economic influence and drive sustainable growth across key sectors.
AEEDC Dubai stands as the largest annual and most influential international event in the global dentistry sector. The event offers a diverse range of specialised activities that combine education, professional development, and networking opportunities.
Dubai Derma is an international event organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions. It brings together renowned speakers, dermatologists, aesthetic professionals, industry experts, and key stakeholders, offering an unparalleled platform for insightful discussions and valuable experience.
This alliance offers CADEX and Cosmoderm, annual events in Almaty, Kazakhstan, a unique opportunity to boost their international visibility. Partnering with globally recognised events will expand their global exposure, create new partnerships, and drive growth in the international marketplace.
