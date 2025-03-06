Open Menu

INDEX Signs Two Agreements To Expand Reach Of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma In Central Asian Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 12:15 PM

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Central Asian markets

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, the organiser of AEEDC Dubai and Dubai Derma, has strengthened its presence in Central Asia by forging key collaboration agreements with the organisers of CADEX (Central Asia Dental Expo) and Cosmoderm (part of Beauty Expo Central Asia).

The oral care market in Central Asia is projected to reach US$343.88 million in revenue by 2025, with a growth rate of 4.73% annually, reflecting a growing focus on oral health in a region of 79 million population.

The collaboration agreements were signed by Tariq AlMadani, CEO of INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions and INDEX Design, Nursulu Kossuvalova, General Manager of CADEX, and Saule Nursapayeva, General Manager of Cosmoderm EXPO.

AEEDC Dubai and Dubai Derma are focused on targeting new markets in Central Asia, enhancing the UAE's global standing through stronger international collaborations with countries and institutions. By increasing exports and establishing a robust physical presence in the region, these initiatives align with the UAE’s broader economic strategy outlined in Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to enhance Dubai’s economic influence and drive sustainable growth across key sectors.

AEEDC Dubai stands as the largest annual and most influential international event in the global dentistry sector. The event offers a diverse range of specialised activities that combine education, professional development, and networking opportunities.

Dubai Derma is an international event organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions. It brings together renowned speakers, dermatologists, aesthetic professionals, industry experts, and key stakeholders, offering an unparalleled platform for insightful discussions and valuable experience.

This alliance offers CADEX and Cosmoderm, annual events in Almaty, Kazakhstan, a unique opportunity to boost their international visibility. Partnering with globally recognised events will expand their global exposure, create new partnerships, and drive growth in the international marketplace.

Related Topics

Exports Education UAE Dubai Oral Almaty Alliance Kazakhstan Market Event Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

2 minutes ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

35 minutes ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

11 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East