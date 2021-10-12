UrduPoint.com

India Allows Domestic Airlines To Fly At Full Capacity

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:45 PM

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 12th October, 2021 (WAM) – As a prelude to the full reopening of international air travel into and out of India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation here today allowed airlines to fly on domestic routes at full capacity.

At the height of the second wave of COVID-19 infections, India had limited domestic flights to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity in June, but has been gradually increasing seat utilization as infections fell in subsequent months.

The Ministry’s order allowing 100 per cent capacity utilization will go into effect on 18th October and coincide with a season of festivals in India. The Ministry has repeatedly cited non-availability of seats on domestic flights as one of the reasons for not resuming regular, scheduled international flights into India.

Passengers arriving at internationals airports from abroad would be stranded without adequate domestic connections, it was reasoned.

International flights into and out of India were suspended in March last year when India imposed a total lockdown to contain the initial onset of the pandemic.

These were replaced by temporary "air bubble" arrangements with more than two dozen countries pending resumption of normal flights.

"The airlines/airport operators shall, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 are strictly adhered to and COVID-appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced," the ministry said in today’s order.

Last week, India announced a phased resumption of tourist visas for foreigners. Those arriving on charters flights will be given tourist visas from 15th October and others arriving on non-charter flights can get tourist visas from 15th November.

This decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs is also expected to pave the way for a resumption of regular, scheduled flights and boost seat use of domestic flights.

Related Topics

India New Delhi March June October November From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

6 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

6 minutes ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo at Expo ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget for 2022-2026 with AED290 billio ..

36 minutes ago
 National Assembly body summons AJK Chief Sec, MD N ..

National Assembly body summons AJK Chief Sec, MD NESPAK to diacuss Rathoa-Haryam ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.